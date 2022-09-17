Scott Boatwright Sells 3,106 Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) Stock

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) insider Scott Boatwright sold 3,106 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,724.50, for a total value of $5,356,297.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,911,751.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock Performance

CMG opened at $1,693.57 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1,557.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,467.94. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,196.28 and a twelve month high of $1,958.55. The firm has a market cap of $47.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.30.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The restaurant operator reported $9.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.04 by $0.26. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 35.14% and a net margin of 9.28%. During the same period last year, the company posted $7.46 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 32.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Chipotle Mexican Grill

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill to $1,800.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,550.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,200.00 to $2,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,768.00 to $1,808.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,830.00 to $1,600.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chipotle Mexican Grill has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,837.55.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Core Alternative Capital lifted its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 433.3% in the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 16 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. James Reed Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. 93.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of February 15, 2022, it owned and operated approximately 3,000 restaurants in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, and rest of Europe. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

