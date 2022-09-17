Insider Buying: Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) Major Shareholder Acquires $9,822,513.92 in Stock

Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Rating) major shareholder Medpace Investors, Llc acquired 62,516 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $157.12 per share, with a total value of $9,822,513.92. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,955,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $935,757,698.56. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Medpace Trading Down 0.4 %

MEDP stock opened at $150.87 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $161.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $152.60. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $126.94 and a 12-month high of $231.00. The company has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a PE ratio of 26.19 and a beta of 1.47.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.12. Medpace had a return on equity of 30.56% and a net margin of 16.27%. The firm had revenue of $351.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $344.01 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.06 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 6.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Medpace

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of Medpace by 1.9% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 3,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Lindenwold Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Medpace by 2.3% in the second quarter. Lindenwold Advisors now owns 2,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in shares of Medpace by 15.7% in the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 494 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Cim LLC lifted its stake in shares of Medpace by 2.8% in the first quarter. Cim LLC now owns 2,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Medpace by 23.0% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 369 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MEDP. StockNews.com downgraded Medpace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Medpace in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Medpace in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a “sell” rating and a $142.00 price target for the company.

Medpace Company Profile

Medpace Holdings, Inc provides clinical research-based drug and medical device development services in North America, Europe, and Asia. It offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas. The company also provides clinical development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries; and development plan design, coordinated central laboratory, project management, regulatory affairs, clinical monitoring, data management and analysis, pharmacovigilance new drug application submissions, and post-marketing clinical support services.

