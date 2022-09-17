Innergex Renewable Energy (TSE:INE) Given New C$23.00 Price Target at CIBC

Innergex Renewable Energy (TSE:INE – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by CIBC from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on INE. National Bankshares raised their price target on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from C$23.00 to C$24.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. TD Securities lowered shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating and raised their price target for the company from C$19.00 to C$21.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Cormark raised their target price on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from C$21.00 to C$23.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. CSFB raised their target price on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from C$24.00 to C$27.50 in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy to C$27.50 in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Innergex Renewable Energy currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$23.43.

Innergex Renewable Energy Trading Down 0.2 %

INE stock opened at C$20.32 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$19.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$18.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 361.27. Innergex Renewable Energy has a 52-week low of C$15.89 and a 52-week high of C$22.03. The firm has a market cap of C$4.15 billion and a P/E ratio of -213.89.

Innergex Renewable Energy Dividend Announcement

Innergex Renewable Energy ( TSE:INE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.08 by C($0.09). The firm had revenue of C$219.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$224.95 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Innergex Renewable Energy will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 28th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.54%. Innergex Renewable Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently -757.89%.

About Innergex Renewable Energy

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc operates as an independent renewable power producer in Canada, the United States, France, and Chile. It acquires, owns, develops, and operates hydroelectric facilities, and wind and solar farms, as well as energy storage facilities. The company operates through three segments: Hydroelectric Power Generation, Wind Power Generation, and Solar Power Generation.

