Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. (NYSE:CHT) Short Interest Update

Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. (NYSE:CHT – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 334,300 shares, a growth of 30.6% from the August 15th total of 256,000 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 161,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days.

Chunghwa Telecom Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CHT opened at $37.55 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $29.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.69 and a beta of 0.06. Chunghwa Telecom has a 52 week low of $37.38 and a 52 week high of $45.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $40.27 and a 200 day moving average of $42.24.

Chunghwa Telecom (NYSE:CHT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter. Chunghwa Telecom had a return on equity of 9.49% and a net margin of 17.10%.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Chunghwa Telecom from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 18th.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CHT. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Chunghwa Telecom during the second quarter worth $25,000. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Chunghwa Telecom by 296.1% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 602 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chunghwa Telecom during the second quarter worth $27,000. Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in shares of Chunghwa Telecom by 98.2% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 777 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Chunghwa Telecom by 154.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 769 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. 2.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chunghwa Telecom Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunication services in Taiwan and internationally. It operates through Domestic Fixed Communications Business, Mobile Communications Business, Internet Business, International Fixed Communications Business, and Others segments.

