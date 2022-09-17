V2X, Inc. (NYSE:VVX) Major Shareholder Buys $11,683,560.00 in Stock

V2X, Inc. (NYSE:VVX – Get Rating) major shareholder American Industrial Partners C acquired 294,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $39.74 per share, with a total value of $11,683,560.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 321,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,757,454.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

V2X Stock Down 3.5 %

Shares of NYSE:VVX opened at $38.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.81 and a beta of 1.00. V2X, Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.55 and a 52 week high of $52.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $34.62.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James began coverage on shares of V2X in a research note on Friday, September 9th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of V2X from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th.

About V2X

V2X, Inc is based in Colorado Springs, Colorado.

