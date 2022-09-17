Short Interest in Belite Bio, Inc (NASDAQ:BLTE) Expands By 30.1%

Belite Bio, Inc (NASDAQ:BLTE – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 149,300 shares, an increase of 30.1% from the August 15th total of 114,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 87,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days.

Belite Bio Stock Up 9.2 %

NASDAQ:BLTE opened at $38.81 on Friday. Belite Bio has a one year low of $8.80 and a one year high of $44.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $33.57.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Belite Bio

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Belite Bio stock. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Belite Bio, Inc (NASDAQ:BLTE – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 8,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $280,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About Belite Bio

BLTE has been the topic of several research reports. Benchmark initiated coverage on Belite Bio in a research report on Friday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Belite Bio in a report on Monday, August 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price target for the company.

Belite Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical drug development company, engages in the research and development of novel therapeutics targeting atrophic age-related macular degeneration and autosomal recessive stargardt diseases. Its lead product candidate is LBS-008, an oral once-a-day treatment that can reduce and maintain the delivery of vitamin A to the eye to reduce the accumulation of toxic vitamin A by-products in ocular tissue that is in phase 3 clinical trial.

