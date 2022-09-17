Short Interest in Asahi Group Holdings, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ASBRF) Expands By 29.7%

Asahi Group Holdings, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ASBRF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 419,800 shares, a growth of 29.7% from the August 15th total of 323,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4,198.0 days.

Asahi Group Stock Performance

Asahi Group stock opened at $31.85 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $32.65 and its 200-day moving average is $34.20. Asahi Group has a fifty-two week low of $31.85 and a fifty-two week high of $48.47.

About Asahi Group

Asahi Group Holdings, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells alcoholic beverages, soft drinks, and food products in Japan and internationally. It operates through Alcohol Beverages, Soft Drinks, Food, Overseas, and Others segments. The company offers alcoholic beverage products, including imported beers, non-alcohol beer taste beverages, wines, shochu and whiskey products, ready-to-drink beverages, happoshu products, and spirits.

