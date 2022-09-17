Short Interest in Asahi Group Holdings, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ASBRF) Expands By 29.7%

Asahi Group Holdings, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ASBRF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 419,800 shares, a growth of 29.7% from the August 15th total of 323,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4,198.0 days.
Asahi Group Stock Performance
Asahi Group stock opened at $31.85 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $32.65 and its 200-day moving average is $34.20. Asahi Group has a fifty-two week low of $31.85 and a fifty-two week high of $48.47.
About Asahi Group
