Air Canada (OTCMKTS:ACDVF) Stock Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $13.80

Air Canada (OTCMKTS:ACDVF – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.80 and traded as low as $13.79. Air Canada shares last traded at $13.81, with a volume of 16,956 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank cut their price objective on Air Canada from C$31.00 to C$26.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. National Bank Financial cut their target price on Air Canada from C$31.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Air Canada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. TD Securities cut their target price on Air Canada from C$26.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Air Canada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $28.43.

Get Air Canada alerts:

Air Canada Trading Down 4.5 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $4.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.33 and a beta of 2.06. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,723.47.

Air Canada Company Profile

Air Canada ( OTCMKTS:ACDVF Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($1.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by ($0.88). Air Canada had a negative return on equity of 828.99% and a negative net margin of 21.93%. The firm had revenue of $3.12 billion for the quarter. Research analysts predict that Air Canada will post -3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

(Get Rating)

Air Canada provides domestic, U.S. transborder, and international airline services. It offers scheduled passenger services under the Air Canada Vacations and Air Canada Rouge brand name in the Canadian market, the Canada-U.S. transborder market, and in the international market to and from Canada, as well as through capacity purchase agreements on other regional carriers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Air Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.