UBS Group Begins Coverage on Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR)

UBS Group started coverage on shares of Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on FOUR. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Shift4 Payments from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Wolfe Research dropped their price objective on shares of Shift4 Payments from $65.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Shift4 Payments to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Shift4 Payments from $80.00 to $55.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Shift4 Payments from $70.00 to $44.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $61.87.

Shift4 Payments Stock Down 2.1 %

FOUR opened at $47.43 on Wednesday. Shift4 Payments has a twelve month low of $29.39 and a twelve month high of $87.66. The company has a quick ratio of 4.66, a current ratio of 4.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.50. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $42.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.05. The company has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a PE ratio of -158.09 and a beta of 1.72.

Institutional Trading of Shift4 Payments

Shift4 Payments ( NYSE:FOUR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.11. Shift4 Payments had a negative net margin of 0.94% and a positive return on equity of 6.81%. The firm had revenue of $506.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $476.34 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Shift4 Payments will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FOUR. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Shift4 Payments in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shift4 Payments in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Shift4 Payments in the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Shift4 Payments in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Icapital Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shift4 Payments in the 1st quarter worth approximately $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

About Shift4 Payments

Shift4 Payments, Inc (NYSE FOUR) provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

