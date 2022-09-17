UBS Group Begins Coverage on Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR)

UBS Group started coverage on shares of Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock.
Several other research firms also recently weighed in on FOUR. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Shift4 Payments from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Wolfe Research dropped their price objective on shares of Shift4 Payments from $65.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Shift4 Payments to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Shift4 Payments from $80.00 to $55.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Shift4 Payments from $70.00 to $44.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $61.87.
Shift4 Payments Stock Down 2.1 %
FOUR opened at $47.43 on Wednesday. Shift4 Payments has a twelve month low of $29.39 and a twelve month high of $87.66. The company has a quick ratio of 4.66, a current ratio of 4.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.50. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $42.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.05. The company has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a PE ratio of -158.09 and a beta of 1.72.
Institutional Trading of Shift4 Payments
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FOUR. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Shift4 Payments in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shift4 Payments in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Shift4 Payments in the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Shift4 Payments in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Icapital Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shift4 Payments in the 1st quarter worth approximately $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.34% of the company’s stock.
About Shift4 Payments
Shift4 Payments, Inc (NYSE FOUR) provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.
Receive News & Ratings for Shift4 Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shift4 Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.