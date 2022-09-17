U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Receives $58.47 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nineteen analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $58.56.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $66.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Oppenheimer set a $68.00 target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp to $52.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Wolfe Research dropped their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $62.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 26th.

Institutional Trading of U.S. Bancorp

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 6,671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network lifted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 7,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Lcnb Corp lifted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Lcnb Corp now owns 42,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,383,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 45.6% in the 1st quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network lifted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 3,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.93% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp Stock Performance

NYSE:USB opened at $45.87 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $47.00 and its 200-day moving average is $49.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.75. U.S. Bancorp has a 52 week low of $43.74 and a 52 week high of $63.57. The firm has a market cap of $68.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.97.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $6.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.89 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 28.08% and a return on equity of 15.05%. U.S. Bancorp’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.28 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current year.

U.S. Bancorp Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.19%. This is an increase from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.30%.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

