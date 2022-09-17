Calfrac Well Services (OTCMKTS:CFWFF) PT Raised to C$8.00

Calfrac Well Services (OTCMKTS:CFWFF – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Royal Bank of Canada from C$7.00 to C$8.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on CFWFF. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Calfrac Well Services from C$5.50 to C$6.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Calfrac Well Services from C$5.00 to C$6.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th.

Calfrac Well Services Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of CFWFF stock opened at $4.20 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.75. Calfrac Well Services has a fifty-two week low of $2.48 and a fifty-two week high of $5.13.

About Calfrac Well Services

Calfrac Well Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides specialized oilfield services in Canada, the United States, and Argentina. It offers hydraulic fracturing, coiled tubing, cementing, and other well stimulation services, as well as pressure pumping services to oil and natural gas industries.

