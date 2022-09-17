Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Aritzia (OTCMKTS:ATZAF) Price Target to C$53.00

Aritzia (OTCMKTS:ATZAF – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$52.00 to C$53.00 in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. TD Securities decreased their price target on Aritzia from C$62.00 to C$55.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Aritzia from C$61.00 to C$59.00 in a research report on Friday, July 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Aritzia currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $56.63.

Aritzia Stock Performance

OTCMKTS ATZAF opened at $35.37 on Wednesday. Aritzia has a one year low of $24.89 and a one year high of $49.33. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.47.

About Aritzia

Aritzia Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and sells apparels and accessories for women in North America. It offers t-shirts and tops, bodysuits, shirts and blouses, sweaters, jumpsuits and rompers, shirt jackets, skirts, bodysuits, activeware, knitwear, sweatsuits, pants, denims, leggings, bike shorts, dresses, jackets, blazers, jackets and coats, and shoes, as well as accessories, including hats, socks, face masks, intimates, gloves and mittens, belts, scarves, scrunchies, bags, and iphone cases.

