Stifel Nicolaus Lowers Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) Price Target to $80.00

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by investment analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective points to a potential upside of 8.24% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays lowered their price target on Twilio to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Scotiabank started coverage on Twilio in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $215.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Twilio from $245.00 to $153.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Twilio from $180.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on Twilio from $132.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.84.

Twilio Stock Performance

Shares of Twilio stock opened at $73.91 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $13.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.55 and a beta of 1.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $80.72 and its 200-day moving average is $107.06. Twilio has a one year low of $64.29 and a one year high of $373.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 6.42 and a quick ratio of 6.42.

Insider Buying and Selling at Twilio

Twilio ( NYSE:TWLO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The technology company reported ($1.47) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.96) by ($0.51). The firm had revenue of $943.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $920.97 million. Twilio had a negative net margin of 31.16% and a negative return on equity of 7.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.94) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Twilio will post -4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Twilio news, insider Eyal Manor sold 853 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.69, for a total value of $70,534.57. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 160,358 shares in the company, valued at $13,260,003.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Eyal Manor sold 853 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.69, for a total transaction of $70,534.57. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 160,358 shares in the company, valued at $13,260,003.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Khozema Shipchandler sold 1,454 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.21, for a total transaction of $131,165.34. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 90,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,118,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 12,496 shares of company stock worth $1,057,136. 4.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Twilio

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Twilio by 25.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,121,939 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,162,627,000 after purchasing an additional 2,678,049 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Twilio in the fourth quarter worth approximately $384,675,000. Flossbach Von Storch AG bought a new position in shares of Twilio in the first quarter worth approximately $200,903,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in shares of Twilio by 450.9% in the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,429,756 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $119,828,000 after buying an additional 1,170,237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Twilio by 631.0% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,163,695 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $191,789,000 after buying an additional 1,004,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.32% of the company’s stock.

Twilio Company Profile

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher-level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and email capabilities into their applications.

Featured Stories

