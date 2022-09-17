The Swiss Helvetia Fund (NYSE:SWZ) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $8.20

The Swiss Helvetia Fund Inc. (NYSE:SWZ – Get Rating) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $8.20 and traded as low as $7.40. The Swiss Helvetia Fund shares last traded at $7.43, with a volume of 21,143 shares changing hands.

The Swiss Helvetia Fund Trading Down 0.9 %

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.20.

The Swiss Helvetia Fund Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 21st will be given a dividend of $0.1665 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 20th. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.96%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its position in The Swiss Helvetia Fund by 12.2% in the first quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 14,257 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,549 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in The Swiss Helvetia Fund by 10.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 31,172 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 2,961 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in The Swiss Helvetia Fund by 11.6% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 56,000 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $516,000 after purchasing an additional 5,800 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in The Swiss Helvetia Fund by 13.6% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 84,108 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $775,000 after purchasing an additional 10,046 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its position in The Swiss Helvetia Fund by 1.4% in the first quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 111,742 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after purchasing an additional 1,588 shares during the last quarter. 29.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Swiss Helvetia Fund Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Schroder Investment Management North America Inc The fund invests in public equity markets of Switzerland. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in value stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

