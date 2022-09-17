The Swiss Helvetia Fund (NYSE:SWZ) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $8.20

The Swiss Helvetia Fund Inc. (NYSE:SWZ – Get Rating) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $8.20 and traded as low as $7.40. The Swiss Helvetia Fund shares last traded at $7.43, with a volume of 21,143 shares changing hands.
The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.20.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 21st will be given a dividend of $0.1665 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 20th. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.96%.
The Swiss Helvetia Fund Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Schroder Investment Management North America Inc The fund invests in public equity markets of Switzerland. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in value stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.
