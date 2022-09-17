Landsea Homes (NASDAQ:LSEA) Coverage Initiated at BTIG Research

Analysts at BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Landsea Homes (NASDAQ:LSEA – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. B. Riley dropped their price objective on Landsea Homes from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Landsea Homes from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th.

Landsea Homes Stock Performance

NASDAQ:LSEA opened at $5.53 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $226.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.35. Landsea Homes has a 52-week low of $5.14 and a 52-week high of $9.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.77 and a 200 day moving average of $7.43.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Landsea Homes

In other news, CFO Christopher T. Porter purchased 5,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.90 per share, with a total value of $29,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 57,019 shares in the company, valued at approximately $336,412.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John Ho acquired 9,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.73 per share, for a total transaction of $64,608.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 105,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $710,802.41. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 30,298 shares of company stock valued at $198,372 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 76.10% of the company's stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Landsea Homes in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Landsea Homes during the 1st quarter valued at about $89,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Landsea Homes during the 1st quarter valued at about $94,000. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in shares of Landsea Homes in the 2nd quarter valued at about $96,000. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Landsea Homes in the 2nd quarter valued at about $128,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.17% of the company’s stock.

Landsea Homes Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Landsea Homes Corporation designs, constructs, markets, and sells suburban and urban single-family detached and attached homes in California, Arizona, Florida, Texas, and Metro New York. It offers a range of properties, including entry-level and first-time move-up homes. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

Further Reading

