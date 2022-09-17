Landsea Homes (NASDAQ:LSEA) Coverage Initiated at BTIG Research

Analysts at BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Landsea Homes (NASDAQ:LSEA – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating on the stock.
Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. B. Riley dropped their price objective on Landsea Homes from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Landsea Homes from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th.
NASDAQ:LSEA opened at $5.53 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $226.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.35. Landsea Homes has a 52-week low of $5.14 and a 52-week high of $9.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.77 and a 200 day moving average of $7.43.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Landsea Homes in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Landsea Homes during the 1st quarter valued at about $89,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Landsea Homes during the 1st quarter valued at about $94,000. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in shares of Landsea Homes in the 2nd quarter valued at about $96,000. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Landsea Homes in the 2nd quarter valued at about $128,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.17% of the company’s stock.
Landsea Homes Corporation designs, constructs, markets, and sells suburban and urban single-family detached and attached homes in California, Arizona, Florida, Texas, and Metro New York. It offers a range of properties, including entry-level and first-time move-up homes. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.
