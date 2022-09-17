Humana Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:HUM)

Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) saw unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Investors purchased 3,904 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 155% compared to the typical volume of 1,528 call options.
HUM stock opened at $499.79 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.25 billion, a PE ratio of 20.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s 50-day moving average is $485.90 and its 200-day moving average is $458.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.53. Humana has a 1 year low of $351.20 and a 1 year high of $504.99.
Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $8.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.67 by $1.00. The company had revenue of $23.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.44 billion. Humana had a net margin of 3.52% and a return on equity of 18.42%. The business’s revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $6.89 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Humana will post 24.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Humana by 38.8% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,775,376 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,818,781,000 after acquiring an additional 2,453,565 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in Humana by 49.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,872,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,796,075,000 after acquiring an additional 1,281,466 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Humana in the 4th quarter valued at about $563,554,000. GQG Partners LLC lifted its position in Humana by 86,541.6% in the 4th quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 1,139,337 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $528,420,000 after acquiring an additional 1,138,022 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Starboard Value LP bought a new position in Humana in the 1st quarter valued at about $421,332,000. Institutional investors own 93.50% of the company’s stock.
Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $548.00 price target on shares of Humana in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Humana from $550.00 to $570.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Humana from $520.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Cowen increased their price objective on Humana to $547.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Humana from $512.00 to $514.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Humana has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $515.17.
Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.
