Humana Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:HUM)

Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) saw unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Investors purchased 3,904 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 155% compared to the typical volume of 1,528 call options.

HUM stock opened at $499.79 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.25 billion, a PE ratio of 20.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s 50-day moving average is $485.90 and its 200-day moving average is $458.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.53. Humana has a 1 year low of $351.20 and a 1 year high of $504.99.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $8.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.67 by $1.00. The company had revenue of $23.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.44 billion. Humana had a net margin of 3.52% and a return on equity of 18.42%. The business’s revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $6.89 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Humana will post 24.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.7875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $3.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.86%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Humana by 38.8% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,775,376 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,818,781,000 after acquiring an additional 2,453,565 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in Humana by 49.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,872,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,796,075,000 after acquiring an additional 1,281,466 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Humana in the 4th quarter valued at about $563,554,000. GQG Partners LLC lifted its position in Humana by 86,541.6% in the 4th quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 1,139,337 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $528,420,000 after acquiring an additional 1,138,022 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Starboard Value LP bought a new position in Humana in the 1st quarter valued at about $421,332,000. Institutional investors own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $548.00 price target on shares of Humana in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Humana from $550.00 to $570.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Humana from $520.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Cowen increased their price objective on Humana to $547.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Humana from $512.00 to $514.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Humana has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $515.17.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

