Yellow Cake plc (OTCMKTS:YLLXF) Short Interest Up 37.3% in August

Yellow Cake plc (OTCMKTS:YLLXF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 283,000 shares, a growth of 37.3% from the August 15th total of 206,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 141.5 days.
Yellow Cake Stock Performance
Yellow Cake stock opened at $4.92 on Friday. Yellow Cake has a one year low of $3.75 and a one year high of $6.60. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.78.
About Yellow Cake
