Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:ACAB) Short Interest Update

Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:ACAB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a decline of 48.8% from the August 15th total of 4,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 58,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. II Stock Performance

Shares of ACAB stock opened at $9.99 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.99. Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. II has a 1 year low of $9.87 and a 1 year high of $10.02.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ACAB. State Street Corp bought a new position in Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. II in the second quarter valued at $183,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. II during the first quarter worth about $496,000. Berkley W R Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. II during the first quarter worth about $991,000. Sculptor Capital LP purchased a new stake in Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. II in the first quarter worth about $991,000. Finally, Karpus Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. II in the second quarter worth about $998,000.

About Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. II

Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in mobility sector. Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp.

