iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSEARCA:IWO)

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Get Rating) saw unusually large options trading on Thursday. Investors acquired 4,426 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 291% compared to the average volume of 1,132 put options.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of IWO stock opened at $221.20 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $229.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $229.08. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a one year low of $192.88 and a one year high of $329.88.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,742 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,097,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 4,470 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,310,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $1,553,000. Eagle Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $2,198,000. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $4,267,000.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

