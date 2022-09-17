Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU) Short Interest Up 37.7% in August

Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 794,200 shares, an increase of 37.7% from the August 15th total of 576,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 652,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:NIU opened at $4.98 on Friday. Niu Technologies has a 12 month low of $4.88 and a 12 month high of $27.81. The stock has a market cap of $382.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.75, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.87.

Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 15th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. Niu Technologies had a net margin of 3.43% and a return on equity of 9.88%. The firm had revenue of $123.56 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Niu Technologies will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NIU. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Niu Technologies by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,442,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,806,000 after acquiring an additional 940,441 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Niu Technologies by 20.9% in the second quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,442,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,520,000 after acquiring an additional 940,441 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Niu Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $10,256,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its stake in Niu Technologies by 828.8% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 289,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,656,000 after buying an additional 257,894 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Niu Technologies during the second quarter worth about $2,084,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.09% of the company’s stock.

Niu Technologies designs, manufactures, and sells smart electric scooters in the People's Republic of China. The company offers NQi, MQi, UQi, and Gova series electric scooters and motorcycles; KQi series electric kick-scooters; NIU Aero and BQi series e-bikes; RQi and TQi series high-performance motorcycles; and YQi series hybrid motorcycles.

