Yangarra Resources (TSE:YGR) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $2.88

Yangarra Resources Ltd. (TSE:YGR – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$2.88 and traded as low as C$2.49. Yangarra Resources shares last traded at C$2.53, with a volume of 213,769 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts have commented on YGR shares. Raymond James increased their target price on Yangarra Resources from C$3.25 to C$4.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Cormark increased their target price on Yangarra Resources from C$4.50 to C$5.25 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, National Bankshares lowered their price objective on Yangarra Resources from C$4.50 to C$4.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th.

The company has a 50-day moving average of C$2.72 and a 200 day moving average of C$2.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.05. The firm has a market capitalization of C$222.52 million and a PE ratio of 2.66.

Yangarra Resources ( TSE:YGR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The oil and gas exploration company reported C$0.33 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$68.55 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Yangarra Resources Ltd. will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

Yangarra Resources Ltd., a junior oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in Western Canada. As of February 1, 2022, it had proved plus probable reserves of 141.2 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

