Yangarra Resources (TSE:YGR) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $2.88

Yangarra Resources Ltd. (TSE:YGR – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$2.88 and traded as low as C$2.49. Yangarra Resources shares last traded at C$2.53, with a volume of 213,769 shares trading hands.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several equities analysts have commented on YGR shares. Raymond James increased their target price on Yangarra Resources from C$3.25 to C$4.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Cormark increased their target price on Yangarra Resources from C$4.50 to C$5.25 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, National Bankshares lowered their price objective on Yangarra Resources from C$4.50 to C$4.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th.
Yangarra Resources Stock Performance
The company has a 50-day moving average of C$2.72 and a 200 day moving average of C$2.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.05. The firm has a market capitalization of C$222.52 million and a PE ratio of 2.66.
About Yangarra Resources
Yangarra Resources Ltd., a junior oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in Western Canada. As of February 1, 2022, it had proved plus probable reserves of 141.2 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.
See Also
- 3 Banks Worth Considering For Q4
- Stock Market: 3 Islands Of Strength In A Sea Of Red
- Is There a Cure for What is Ailing Teladoc Stock?
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 9/12 – 9/16
- No One Told These 3 Stocks It’s a Down Week
Receive News & Ratings for Yangarra Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yangarra Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.