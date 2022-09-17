NEC Co. (OTCMKTS:NIPNF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

NEC Co. (OTCMKTS:NIPNF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 126,400 shares, a growth of 38.7% from the August 15th total of 91,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 114.9 days.
NEC Stock Performance
NEC stock opened at $35.50 on Friday. NEC has a 12-month low of $33.55 and a 12-month high of $57.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $37.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.56.
NEC Company Profile
