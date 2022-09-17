Sterling Energy (LON:SEY) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $16.50

Sterling Energy plc (LON:SEY – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 16.50 ($0.20) and traded as low as GBX 16 ($0.19). Sterling Energy shares last traded at GBX 16.50 ($0.20), with a volume of 545,820 shares trading hands.

The company has a market cap of £36.31 million and a PE ratio of -27.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 159.29 and a current ratio of 159.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 16.50 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 16.50.

Sterling Energy plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an upstream oil and gas company primarily in Africa and the Middle East. It is involved in the appraisal, exploration, development, and production of oil and gas. The company holds 34% interest in an exploration project covering approximately 22,840 square kilometers located in Somaliland.

