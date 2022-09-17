The Bankers Investment Trust (LON:BNKR) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $103.64

Shares of The Bankers Investment Trust PLC (LON:BNKR – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 103.64 ($1.25) and traded as low as GBX 101 ($1.22). The Bankers Investment Trust shares last traded at GBX 101.80 ($1.23), with a volume of 2,210,538 shares trading hands.
The Bankers Investment Trust Stock Up 0.2 %
The company has a current ratio of 8.27, a quick ratio of 8.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.37. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.33 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10,180.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 104.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 103.64.
The Bankers Investment Trust Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 28th were paid a GBX 0.58 ($0.01) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.58%. This is an increase from The Bankers Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 28th. The Bankers Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 218.80%.
The Bankers Investment Trust Company Profile
The Bankers Investment Trust PLC is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Henderson Investment Funds Limited. It is co-managed by Henderson Global Investors Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
