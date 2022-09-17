Eiger BioPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EIGR) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $7.35

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EIGR – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $7.35 and traded as low as $7.06. Eiger BioPharmaceuticals shares last traded at $7.25, with a volume of 464,881 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on EIGR shares. BTIG Research cut their price target on Eiger BioPharmaceuticals from $57.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. StockNews.com lowered Eiger BioPharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th.

Get Eiger BioPharmaceuticals alerts:

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Stock Down 4.0 %

The company has a market cap of $318.76 million, a P/E ratio of -2.97 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.43 and a 200-day moving average of $7.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 7.22 and a quick ratio of 7.09.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eiger BioPharmaceuticals

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:EIGR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.20. Eiger BioPharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 97.79% and a negative net margin of 672.48%. The company had revenue of $4.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.57) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Eiger BioPharmaceuticals news, Director David Apelian sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.81, for a total transaction of $49,050.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,000 shares in the company, valued at $107,910. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of EIGR. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals by 62.0% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,327 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,656 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $32,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals by 208.7% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,307 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 6,292 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.87% of the company’s stock.

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of targeted therapies for rare and ultra-rare diseases in the United States and internationally. Its lead product candidate is Lonafarnib, an orally bioavailable, small molecule, which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat hepatitis delta virus infection.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eiger BioPharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.