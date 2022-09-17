Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.93

Lipocine Inc. (NASDAQ:LPCN – Get Rating) shares passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.93 and traded as low as $0.56. Lipocine shares last traded at $0.57, with a volume of 211,267 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Lipocine in a research note on Saturday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Get Lipocine alerts:

Lipocine Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $50.19 million, a PE ratio of 14.18 and a beta of 0.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.93.

Institutional Trading of Lipocine

Lipocine ( NASDAQ:LPCN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04). The business had revenue of $0.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.30 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Lipocine Inc. will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lipocine during the first quarter worth about $85,805,000. EAM Investors LLC purchased a new stake in Lipocine in the 1st quarter worth approximately $901,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Lipocine by 27.9% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 307,300 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $421,000 after acquiring an additional 67,000 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Lipocine by 39.7% in the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 440,432 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 125,124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Lipocine by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 327,405 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 22,788 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.45% of the company’s stock.

Lipocine Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lipocine Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of neuroendocrine and metabolic disorders. The company's primary development programs are based on oral delivery solutions for poorly bioavailable drugs. Its lead product candidate is TLANDO, an oral testosterone replacement therapy.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Lipocine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lipocine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.