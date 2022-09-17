AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) PT Raised to $235.00 at Barclays

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB – Get Rating) had its price target raised by research analysts at Barclays from $229.00 to $235.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Barclays‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 16.35% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on AVB. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $262.00 to $238.00 in a report on Thursday, May 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $225.00 to $248.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on AvalonBay Communities in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $208.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI set a $231.00 price objective on AvalonBay Communities in a report on Monday, June 20th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on AvalonBay Communities to $220.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $241.90.

AvalonBay Communities Price Performance

AVB opened at $201.98 on Thursday. AvalonBay Communities has a 12-month low of $183.35 and a 12-month high of $259.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $205.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $216.52. The company has a market cap of $28.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.94.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AvalonBay Communities

AvalonBay Communities ( NYSE:AVB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.07. AvalonBay Communities had a return on equity of 7.47% and a net margin of 33.39%. The business had revenue of $644.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $632.41 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.98 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that AvalonBay Communities will post 9.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 2.1% during the first quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $562,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 6.4% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 779 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $193,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 18.8% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. PFG Advisors increased its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 0.8% during the first quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 6,475 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,608,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 0.4% during the first quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 13,548 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,365,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.57% of the company’s stock.

About AvalonBay Communities

As of December 31, 2020, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 86,025 apartment homes in 11 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion markets consisting of Southeast Florida and Denver, Colorado (the "Expansion Markets").

