Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC) Rating Lowered to Buy at StockNews.com

Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday.
Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on shares of Lincoln Educational Services in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Barrington Research cut their price objective on Lincoln Educational Services from $9.50 to $8.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on Lincoln Educational Services in a report on Thursday, September 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.63.
NASDAQ LINC opened at $6.05 on Thursday. Lincoln Educational Services has a 1-year low of $4.94 and a 1-year high of $8.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $162.26 million, a P/E ratio of 7.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.59.
Lincoln Educational Services Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides various career-oriented post-secondary education services to high school graduates and working adults in the United States. The company operates in two segments: Transportation and Skilled Trades, and Healthcare and Other Professions.
