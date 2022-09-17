Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:EPAY) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:EPAY – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Bottomline Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:EPAY opened at $56.99 on Thursday. Bottomline Technologies has a 52 week low of $36.05 and a 52 week high of $56.99. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $56.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.87. The company has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -113.98 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Get Bottomline Technologies alerts:

Institutional Trading of Bottomline Technologies

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EPAY. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Bottomline Technologies by 22.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,446,995 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $82,016,000 after acquiring an additional 265,748 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Bottomline Technologies by 1.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,420,130 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $80,493,000 after purchasing an additional 25,562 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Bottomline Technologies by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,062,808 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $60,016,000 after buying an additional 81,919 shares in the last quarter. Clearfield Capital Management LP grew its position in Bottomline Technologies by 583.0% during the fourth quarter. Clearfield Capital Management LP now owns 925,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,235,000 after buying an additional 789,565 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Bottomline Technologies by 1,598.9% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 920,762 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,188,000 after buying an additional 866,563 shares in the last quarter. 92.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Bottomline Technologies

Bottomline Technologies, Inc provides various solutions for the banking, financial services, insurance, healthcare, technology, retail, communications, education, media, manufacturing, and government industries. It operates through four segments: Cloud Solutions, Banking Solutions, Payments and Documents, and Other.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Bottomline Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bottomline Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.