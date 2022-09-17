StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Diffusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DFFN)

Equities researchers at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Diffusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DFFN – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright raised shares of Diffusion Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 16th.

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 0.5 %

DFFN stock opened at $6.30 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $12.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 1.53. Diffusion Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $5.10 and a twelve month high of $27.76. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.40.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Diffusion Pharmaceuticals

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:DFFN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($2.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.77) by ($0.29). On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Diffusion Pharmaceuticals will post -8.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Diffusion Pharmaceuticals by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,324,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 101,100 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Diffusion Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $106,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Diffusion Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $71,000. 10.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapies that enhance the body's ability to deliver oxygen. Its lead product candidate is Trans Sodium Crocetinate that is developed to enhance the diffusion of oxygen to tissues, as well as to treat COVID-19 disease. Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc was founded in 2001 and is based in Charlottesville, Virginia.

