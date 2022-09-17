WEX (NYSE:WEX) Price Target Cut to $211.00 by Analysts at Barclays

WEX (NYSE:WEX – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by equities research analysts at Barclays from $220.00 to $211.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Barclays‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 44.14% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on WEX. Mizuho lifted their target price on WEX from $212.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Citigroup upgraded WEX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $190.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $230.00 price target on shares of WEX in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on WEX from $210.00 to $194.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $204.40.

Shares of NYSE WEX opened at $146.39 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $161.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $163.81. The firm has a market cap of $6.47 billion, a PE ratio of 34.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.55. WEX has a twelve month low of $123.01 and a twelve month high of $197.70.

WEX ( NYSE:WEX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $3.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $598.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $571.33 million. WEX had a return on equity of 24.68% and a net margin of 9.23%. WEX’s revenue was up 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.93 EPS. Analysts expect that WEX will post 11.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Melanie J. Tinto sold 766 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.69, for a total value of $126,918.54. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,353 shares in the company, valued at $1,052,628.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Melanie J. Tinto sold 766 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.69, for a total value of $126,918.54. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,353 shares in the company, valued at $1,052,628.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Robert Joseph Deshaies sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.16, for a total value of $204,192.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 8,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,502,002.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,730 shares of company stock valued at $460,494 over the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CWM LLC grew its position in WEX by 276.7% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 162 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new position in WEX during the first quarter worth $31,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in WEX during the second quarter worth $42,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in WEX during the first quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Okabena Investment Services Inc. acquired a new position in WEX during the fourth quarter worth $54,000. 99.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WEX Inc provides financial technology services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services. Its services include customer, account activation, and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions with access to web-based data analytics platform that offers insights to fleet managers; and ancillary services and tools to fleets to manage expenses and capital requirements.

