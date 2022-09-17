StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.
A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on MBRX. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Moleculin Biotech in a report on Monday, July 18th. Roth Capital dropped their target price on Moleculin Biotech from $29.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th.
Moleculin Biotech Price Performance
Shares of MBRX opened at $1.31 on Thursday. Moleculin Biotech has a 12 month low of $1.02 and a 12 month high of $3.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.56. The stock has a market cap of $37.48 million, a PE ratio of -1.82 and a beta of 1.77.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Moleculin Biotech by 47.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 88,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 28,200 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Moleculin Biotech by 19.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 71,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 11,497 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in Moleculin Biotech by 33.7% during the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 57,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 14,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Moleculin Biotech in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. 10.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Moleculin Biotech
Moleculin Biotech, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of drug candidates for the treatment of highly resistant tumors and viruses. Its lead drug candidate is Annamycin that is in Phase 1/2 studies for the treatment of relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and cancers metastasized to the lungs.
