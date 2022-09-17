Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) to Post FY2022 Earnings of $2.66 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts

Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp upped their FY2022 earnings estimates for Corteva in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, September 13th. KeyCorp analyst A. Yefremov now forecasts that the company will earn $2.66 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.63. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Corteva’s current full-year earnings is $2.63 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Corteva’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.22 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.34 EPS.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $6.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.09 billion. Corteva had a net margin of 10.31% and a return on equity of 7.26%. Corteva’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.40 earnings per share.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Corteva from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Corteva from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Corteva from $61.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Corteva from $68.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Corteva from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $68.60.

Corteva stock opened at $61.35 on Thursday. Corteva has a 1-year low of $40.72 and a 1-year high of $64.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $58.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Corteva declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, September 13th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. This is an increase from Corteva’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.32%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTVA. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Corteva in the first quarter worth about $47,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC purchased a new position in shares of Corteva in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Corteva in the first quarter worth about $28,000. CKW Financial Group increased its stake in shares of Corteva by 1,083.7% in the first quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 509 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Corteva in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.02% of the company’s stock.

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

