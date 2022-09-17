DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $79.00.
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DD. KeyCorp decreased their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $96.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Bank of America dropped their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $77.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. UBS Group dropped their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $96.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $81.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $93.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd.
DuPont de Nemours Stock Down 2.1 %
DD stock opened at $53.98 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $57.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.77. The stock has a market cap of $27.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.83, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.43. DuPont de Nemours has a twelve month low of $52.56 and a twelve month high of $85.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.
DuPont de Nemours Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 29th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.26%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On DuPont de Nemours
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DD. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC purchased a new position in DuPont de Nemours in the second quarter worth $27,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 105.3% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 427 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 84.7% in the second quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 556 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. raised its position in DuPont de Nemours by 76.0% in the second quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 595 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.43% of the company’s stock.
About DuPont de Nemours
DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Electronics & Industrial, Mobility & Materials, and Water & Protection. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and printing systems to the advanced printing industry; and materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing front-end and back-end of the manufacturing process.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on DuPont de Nemours (DD)
- Stock Market: 3 Islands Of Strength In A Sea Of Red
- 3 Banks Worth Considering For Q4
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 9/12 – 9/16
- Is There a Cure for What is Ailing Teladoc Stock?
- No One Told These 3 Stocks It’s a Down Week
Receive News & Ratings for DuPont de Nemours Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DuPont de Nemours and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.