Analysts Set Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. (NYSE:MEG) PT at $48.21

Shares of Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. (NYSE:MEG – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $48.21.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MEG. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Montrose Environmental Group from $56.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Montrose Environmental Group from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Capital One Financial reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Montrose Environmental Group in a research report on Thursday, August 11th.

Institutional Trading of Montrose Environmental Group

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Montrose Environmental Group by 15.0% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 837,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,277,000 after acquiring an additional 109,078 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in Montrose Environmental Group in the second quarter valued at about $110,000. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in Montrose Environmental Group by 10.6% in the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 5,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Montrose Environmental Group by 5.7% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 9,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in Montrose Environmental Group by 1.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 504,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,028,000 after acquiring an additional 6,366 shares during the period.

Montrose Environmental Group Trading Down 2.7 %

About Montrose Environmental Group

NYSE MEG opened at $43.09 on Monday. Montrose Environmental Group has a 12 month low of $28.36 and a 12 month high of $80.42. The company has a 50-day moving average of $40.85 and a 200-day moving average of $42.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 2.41. The company has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.04 and a beta of 1.50.

Montrose Environmental Group, Inc operates as an environmental services company in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Assessment, Permitting and Response; Measurement and Analysis; and Remediation and Reuse. The Assessment, Permitting and Response segment provides scientific advisory and consulting services to support environmental assessments, environmental emergency response and recovery, toxicology consulting and environmental audits and permits for current operations, facility upgrades, new projects, decommissioning projects, and development projects.

