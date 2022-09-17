ESS Tech (GWH) versus Its Peers Critical Comparison

ESS Tech (NYSE:GWH – Get Rating) is one of 58 public companies in the “Miscellaneous electrical machinery, equipment, & supplies” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare ESS Tech to related businesses based on the strength of its valuation, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings and profitability.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

40.8% of ESS Tech shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 47.4% of shares of all “Miscellaneous electrical machinery, equipment, & supplies” companies are owned by institutional investors. 6.8% of ESS Tech shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 13.1% of shares of all “Miscellaneous electrical machinery, equipment, & supplies” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Get ESS Tech alerts:

Volatility & Risk

ESS Tech has a beta of 2.79, indicating that its share price is 179% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ESS Tech’s rivals have a beta of 0.56, indicating that their average share price is 44% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ESS Tech 0 3 6 0 2.67 ESS Tech Competitors 40 432 919 34 2.66

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for ESS Tech and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

ESS Tech currently has a consensus price target of $14.64, suggesting a potential upside of 201.21%. As a group, “Miscellaneous electrical machinery, equipment, & supplies” companies have a potential upside of 65.37%. Given ESS Tech’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe ESS Tech is more favorable than its rivals.

Profitability

This table compares ESS Tech and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ESS Tech N/A -57.87% -34.07% ESS Tech Competitors -77.59% -118.45% -8.77%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares ESS Tech and its rivals revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio ESS Tech N/A -$477.12 million -0.67 ESS Tech Competitors $693.24 million $22.42 million 0.92

ESS Tech’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than ESS Tech. ESS Tech is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

ESS Tech rivals beat ESS Tech on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

About ESS Tech

(Get Rating)

ESS Tech, Inc., an energy storage company, designs and produces iron flow batteries for commercial and utility-scale energy storage applications worldwide. It offers energy storage products, which include Energy Warehouse, a behind-the-meter solution; and Energy Center, a front-of-the-meter solution. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Wilsonville, Oregon.

Receive News & Ratings for ESS Tech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ESS Tech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.