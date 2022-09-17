MAG Silver (NYSE:MAG) and Mexus Gold US (OTCMKTS:MXSG) Head to Head Comparison

MAG Silver (NYSE:MAG – Get Rating) and Mexus Gold US (OTCMKTS:MXSG – Get Rating) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares MAG Silver and Mexus Gold US’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MAG Silver N/A 4.61% 4.54% Mexus Gold US N/A N/A -188.73%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares MAG Silver and Mexus Gold US’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MAG Silver N/A N/A $6.03 million $0.18 67.78 Mexus Gold US N/A N/A -$2.58 million N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for MAG Silver and Mexus Gold US, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MAG Silver 0 0 1 0 3.00 Mexus Gold US 0 0 0 0 N/A

MAG Silver currently has a consensus price target of $16.50, indicating a potential upside of 35.25%. Given MAG Silver’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe MAG Silver is more favorable than Mexus Gold US.

Volatility & Risk

MAG Silver has a beta of 1.16, suggesting that its stock price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mexus Gold US has a beta of 0.71, suggesting that its stock price is 29% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

41.9% of MAG Silver shares are held by institutional investors. 8.7% of MAG Silver shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.6% of Mexus Gold US shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

MAG Silver beats Mexus Gold US on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About MAG Silver

MAG Silver Corp. engages in the exploration and development of precious metal mining properties. The company explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc deposits. It primarily holds 44% interest in the Juanicipio project located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

About Mexus Gold US

Mexus Gold US, an exploration stage mining company, engages in the evaluation, acquisition, exploration, and advancement of gold, silver, copper, and other precious metal projects in the State of Sonora, Mexico. It holds interests in the Santa Elena prospect comprising seven concessions covering an area of 898.028 hectares located to the northwest of the city of Caborca, Sonora State, as well as the Mabel Property covering an area of 2,128 hectares located to the southwest of Nogales, Sonora State. The company was formerly known as Action Fashions, Ltd. and changed its name to Mexus Gold US in September 2009. Mexus Gold US was incorporated in 1990 and is based in Carson City, Nevada.

