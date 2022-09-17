UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the nineteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $23.21.

Several research firms have commented on PATH. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of UiPath from $22.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Mizuho lowered shares of UiPath from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $40.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of UiPath from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective (down from $25.00) on shares of UiPath in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of UiPath from $45.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th.

In other news, Director Kimberly Hammonds sold 2,521 shares of UiPath stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.70, for a total transaction of $47,142.70. Following the transaction, the director now owns 100,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,882,379.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other UiPath news, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.70, for a total value of $2,070,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,387,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,716,406.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Kimberly Hammonds sold 2,521 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.70, for a total transaction of $47,142.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 100,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,882,379.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 165,321 shares of company stock valued at $3,177,103 in the last 90 days. 31.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Archford Capital Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of UiPath by 16.3% in the first quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 12,887 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 1,808 shares during the period. abrdn plc grew its holdings in UiPath by 53.7% in the 1st quarter. abrdn plc now owns 28,197 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $610,000 after buying an additional 9,857 shares during the period. Blackstone Inc. acquired a new position in shares of UiPath in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,273,000. Brandywine Managers LLC lifted its position in UiPath by 31.9% during the 4th quarter. Brandywine Managers LLC now owns 432,097 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $18,636,000 after acquiring an additional 104,430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its holdings in UiPath by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 20,381 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $879,000 after purchasing an additional 2,404 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.35% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PATH opened at $14.03 on Monday. UiPath has a 1-year low of $12.21 and a 1-year high of $59.57. The company has a 50-day moving average of $18.11 and a 200 day moving average of $20.13. The firm has a market cap of $7.64 billion, a PE ratio of -17.54 and a beta of 0.11.

UiPath (NYSE:PATH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 6th. The healthcare company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.09. UiPath had a negative net margin of 42.98% and a negative return on equity of 19.19%. The company had revenue of $242.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $230.68 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.17) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that UiPath will post -0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization.

