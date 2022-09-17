UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the nineteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $23.21.
Several research firms have commented on PATH. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of UiPath from $22.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Mizuho lowered shares of UiPath from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $40.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of UiPath from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective (down from $25.00) on shares of UiPath in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of UiPath from $45.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th.
In other news, Director Kimberly Hammonds sold 2,521 shares of UiPath stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.70, for a total transaction of $47,142.70. Following the transaction, the director now owns 100,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,882,379.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other UiPath news, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.70, for a total value of $2,070,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,387,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,716,406.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Kimberly Hammonds sold 2,521 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.70, for a total transaction of $47,142.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 100,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,882,379.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 165,321 shares of company stock valued at $3,177,103 in the last 90 days. 31.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.
NYSE:PATH opened at $14.03 on Monday. UiPath has a 1-year low of $12.21 and a 1-year high of $59.57. The company has a 50-day moving average of $18.11 and a 200 day moving average of $20.13. The firm has a market cap of $7.64 billion, a PE ratio of -17.54 and a beta of 0.11.
UiPath (NYSE:PATH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 6th. The healthcare company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.09. UiPath had a negative net margin of 42.98% and a negative return on equity of 19.19%. The company had revenue of $242.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $230.68 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.17) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that UiPath will post -0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.
UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization.
