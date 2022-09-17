Analyzing Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) and Wolfspeed (NYSE:WOLF)

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC – Get Rating) and Wolfspeed (NYSE:WOLF – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Kulicke and Soffa Industries and Wolfspeed’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kulicke and Soffa Industries $1.52 billion 1.56 $367.16 million $8.06 5.07 Wolfspeed $746.20 million 20.02 -$200.90 million ($1.70) -70.74

Kulicke and Soffa Industries has higher revenue and earnings than Wolfspeed. Wolfspeed is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Kulicke and Soffa Industries, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Profitability

Kulicke and Soffa Industries has a beta of 1.37, indicating that its stock price is 37% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Wolfspeed has a beta of 1.58, indicating that its stock price is 58% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Kulicke and Soffa Industries and Wolfspeed’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kulicke and Soffa Industries 29.50% 45.08% 32.26% Wolfspeed -26.92% -4.93% -3.23%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

99.8% of Kulicke and Soffa Industries shares are held by institutional investors. 2.5% of Kulicke and Soffa Industries shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.6% of Wolfspeed shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Kulicke and Soffa Industries and Wolfspeed, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kulicke and Soffa Industries 0 2 1 0 2.33 Wolfspeed 1 4 11 0 2.63

Kulicke and Soffa Industries currently has a consensus target price of $76.00, indicating a potential upside of 86.09%. Wolfspeed has a consensus target price of $120.00, indicating a potential downside of 0.22%. Given Kulicke and Soffa Industries’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Kulicke and Soffa Industries is more favorable than Wolfspeed.

Summary

Kulicke and Soffa Industries beats Wolfspeed on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Kulicke and Soffa Industries



Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells capital equipment and tools used to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates through two segments, Capital Equipment, and Aftermarket Products and Services (APS). The company manufactures and sells advanced displays; die-transfer, flip-chip, and TCB advanced packaging products; ball bonder, die-attach, electronics assembly, lithography, wafer-level bonder, and wedge bonder products; consumables, such as capillaries, dicing blades, and wedge bonds; and auto offline programming, KNet PLUS, and new product introduction/manufacturing execution system software products. It also services, maintains, repairs, and upgrades equipment. The company serves semiconductor device manufacturers, integrated device manufacturers, outsourced semiconductor assembly and test providers, other electronics manufacturers, industrial manufacturers, and automotive electronics suppliers primarily in the United States and the Asia/Pacific region. Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in Singapore.

About Wolfspeed



Wolfspeed, Inc. operates as a powerhouse semiconductor company focuses on silicon carbide and gallium nitride (GaN) technologies Europe, China, the United States, Japan, South Korea, and internationally. It offers silicon carbide and GaN materials, including silicon carbide bare wafers, epitaxial wafers, and GaN epitaxial layers on silicon carbide wafers to manufacture products for RF, power, and other applications. The company also provides power devices, such as silicon carbide Schottky diodes, metal oxide semiconductor field effect transistors (MOSFETs), and power modules for customers and distributors to use in applications, including electric vehicles comprising charging infrastructure, server power supplies, solar inverters, uninterruptible power supplies, industrial power supplies, and other applications. In addition, it offers RF devices comprising GaN-based die, high-electron mobility transistors, monolithic microwave integrated circuits, and laterally diffused MOSFET power transistors for telecommunications infrastructure, military, and other commercial applications. The company was formerly known as Cree, Inc. and changed its name to Wolfspeed, Inc. in October 2021. Wolfspeed, Inc. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Durham, North Carolina.

