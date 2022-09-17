Soligenix (NASDAQ:SNGX) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.67

Soligenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNGX – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.67 and traded as high as $0.68. Soligenix shares last traded at $0.67, with a volume of 116,946 shares changing hands.

Soligenix Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $28.88 million, a P/E ratio of -1.86 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 2.36.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Soligenix

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SNGX. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Soligenix by 54.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 72,964 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 25,594 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Soligenix by 45.5% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 52,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 16,500 shares during the period. Finally, ARGI Investment Services LLC grew its holdings in Soligenix by 127.6% during the first quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 46,836 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 26,262 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 7.39% of the company’s stock.

Soligenix Company Profile

Soligenix, Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing products to treat rare diseases in the United States. It operates in two segments, Specialized BioTherapeutics and Public Health Solutions. The Specialized BioTherapeutics segment develops SGX301 (HyBryte), a novel photodynamic therapy, which has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of treat cutaneous T-cell lymphoma; and SGX942, an innate defense regulator technology that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of inflammatory diseases, including oral mucositis in head and neck cancer.

