Magna International Inc. (TSE:MG) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Magna International Inc. (TSE:MG – Get Rating) (NYSE:MGA) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the twelve research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$85.55.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Magna International to C$79.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$72.00 target price on shares of Magna International in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st.

Magna International Stock Performance

Shares of Magna International stock opened at C$72.82 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.76, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.30. Magna International has a 1 year low of C$68.39 and a 1 year high of C$113.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$77.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$77.64. The firm has a market cap of C$21.04 billion and a PE ratio of 24.34.

Magna International Dividend Announcement

Magna International ( TSE:MG Get Rating ) (NYSE:MGA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The company reported C$1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.16 by C($0.10). The company had revenue of C$11.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$11.11 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Magna International will post 9.3592166 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 26th were paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. Magna International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.86%.

About Magna International

Magna International Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures components, assemblies, systems, subsystems, and modules for original equipment manufacturers of vehicles and light trucks worldwide. It operates through four segments: Body Exteriors & Structures, Power & Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles.

