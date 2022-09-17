Siemens Healthineers AG (OTCMKTS:SMMNY) Receives $67.03 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Siemens Healthineers AG (OTCMKTS:SMMNY – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $67.03.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SMMNY. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Siemens Healthineers from €67.00 ($68.37) to €66.00 ($67.35) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Siemens Healthineers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Siemens Healthineers from €71.00 ($72.45) to €64.00 ($65.31) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 4th.

Siemens Healthineers Stock Performance

SMMNY stock opened at $22.39 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $24.84 and a 200-day moving average of $27.22. Siemens Healthineers has a 12 month low of $22.27 and a 12 month high of $38.23.

Siemens Healthineers Company Profile

Siemens Healthineers ( OTCMKTS:SMMNY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $5.53 billion during the quarter.

Siemens Healthineers AG, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells a range of diagnostic and therapeutic products and services to healthcare providers worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Imaging, Diagnostics, Varian, and Advanced Therapies. The Imaging segment provides magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, X-ray systems, molecular imaging, and ultrasound systems.

