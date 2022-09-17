Analysts Set Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB) Target Price at $45.33

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $42.00.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James downgraded shares of Live Oak Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Live Oak Bancshares from $51.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. TheStreet cut Live Oak Bancshares from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Truist Financial cut their target price on Live Oak Bancshares from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Live Oak Bancshares from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $58.00 to $41.00 in a report on Friday, July 1st.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Diane Beth Glossman purchased 2,000 shares of Live Oak Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $38.25 per share, for a total transaction of $76,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 64,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,485,523.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 26.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Live Oak Bancshares

Live Oak Bancshares Trading Down 1.4 %

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in Live Oak Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth $577,000. abrdn plc increased its position in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 60.9% in the first quarter. abrdn plc now owns 898,205 shares of the bank’s stock worth $45,710,000 after purchasing an additional 339,834 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Live Oak Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth $4,494,000. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 61.3% in the first quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,788 shares of the bank’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in shares of Live Oak Bancshares in the first quarter worth $432,000. Institutional investors own 67.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LOB stock opened at $34.99 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.06 and a beta of 1.53. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.69. Live Oak Bancshares has a 12-month low of $30.24 and a 12-month high of $99.89.

Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The bank reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $1.65. The firm had revenue of $208.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.90 million. Live Oak Bancshares had a return on equity of 26.88% and a net margin of 32.74%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Live Oak Bancshares will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Live Oak Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 6th will be issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.34%. Live Oak Bancshares’s payout ratio is presently 2.76%.

Live Oak Bancshares Company Profile

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Live Oak Banking Company that provides various commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, and professionals in North Carolina, the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing demand, as well as interest-bearing checking, money market, savings, and time deposits.

