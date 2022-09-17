Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $295.71.

MTN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Vail Resorts from $278.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Barclays initiated coverage on Vail Resorts in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $217.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Vail Resorts from $302.00 to $301.00 in a report on Friday, June 10th. KeyCorp set a $300.00 price objective on Vail Resorts in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Vail Resorts from $379.00 to $383.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 10th.

Get Vail Resorts alerts:

Vail Resorts Stock Down 3.4 %

Shares of NYSE:MTN opened at $222.11 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $230.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $240.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The company has a market capitalization of $8.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.85, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.20. Vail Resorts has a 12-month low of $206.03 and a 12-month high of $376.24.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Vail Resorts

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MTN. Camden Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vail Resorts in the 4th quarter valued at $958,000. Select Equity Group L.P. acquired a new stake in Vail Resorts during the 1st quarter worth $117,740,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Vail Resorts by 157.0% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 532,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,180,000 after purchasing an additional 325,503 shares during the period. Ardevora Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in Vail Resorts during the 1st quarter worth $55,151,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Vail Resorts by 38.1% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 656,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,086,000 after purchasing an additional 181,198 shares during the period. 93.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and urban ski areas in the United States. It operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 37 destination mountain resorts and regional ski areas. This segment is also involved in the ancillary activities, including ski school, dining, and retail/rental operations, as well as real estate brokerage activities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vail Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vail Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.