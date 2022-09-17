Analysts Set Enel SpA (OTCMKTS:ENLAY) Price Target at $8.15

Shares of Enel SpA (OTCMKTS:ENLAY – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $8.15.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup raised Enel from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. DZ Bank lowered shares of Enel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a €5.30 ($5.41) price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. HSBC downgraded shares of Enel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 1st. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Enel from €9.20 ($9.39) to €8.50 ($8.67) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Enel from €9.25 ($9.44) to €9.75 ($9.95) in a research report on Monday, June 13th.

Enel Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of ENLAY opened at $4.90 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $49.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.68. Enel has a one year low of $4.52 and a one year high of $8.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.78.

Enel Cuts Dividend

About Enel

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 19th were issued a dividend of $0.1152 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 18th. Enel’s payout ratio is 75.00%.

Enel SpA operates as an integrated electricity and gas operator worldwide. The company generates, transmits, distributes, purchases, transports, and sells electricity; transports and markets natural gas; supplies LNG; designs, develops, constructs, operates, manages, and maintains generation plants and distribution grids; and designs, constructs, and operates merchant lines.

