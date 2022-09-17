Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) Price Target Increased to $287.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $263.00 to $287.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 19.63% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on STZ. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Constellation Brands from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 price objective on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Constellation Brands from $248.00 to $240.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Constellation Brands from $295.00 to $292.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Redburn Partners started coverage on Constellation Brands in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $272.88.

NYSE:STZ opened at $239.90 on Thursday. Constellation Brands has a 1 year low of $207.59 and a 1 year high of $261.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.33, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $245.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $240.46.

Constellation Brands ( NYSE:STZ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 30th. The company reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.15. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 17.19% and a net margin of 12.72%. The firm had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.33 EPS. Constellation Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Constellation Brands will post 10.93 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Robert Sands sold 1,427,799 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.81, for a total value of $346,683,875.19. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 550,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $133,597,461.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Constellation Brands news, insider Robert Sands sold 1,427,799 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.81, for a total transaction of $346,683,875.19. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 550,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $133,597,461.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Wildstar Partners Llc sold 183,332 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.81, for a total value of $44,514,842.92. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,281. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,619,248 shares of company stock valued at $393,239,506 in the last quarter. 16.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STZ. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in Constellation Brands by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $813,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Constellation Brands in the 4th quarter valued at about $236,000. Advisor Resource Council acquired a new position in shares of Constellation Brands in the 4th quarter valued at about $472,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 883,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,830,000 after buying an additional 9,680 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $672,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.86% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

