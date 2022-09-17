Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) Given a $115.00 Price Target by Credit Suisse Group Analysts

Credit Suisse Group set a $115.00 price target on Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on ORCL. Barclays set a $82.00 price target on Oracle in a report on Friday, September 9th. Cowen reduced their price target on Oracle from $107.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Oracle from $78.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an in-line rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Oracle from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Citigroup set a $81.00 price objective on Oracle in a research note on Monday, June 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $89.17.

Oracle Trading Down 2.0 %

NYSE ORCL opened at $68.83 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $75.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.89. Oracle has a 12-month low of $63.76 and a 12-month high of $106.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $183.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.78, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.87.

Oracle Announces Dividend

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $11.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.44 billion. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 161.07% and a net margin of 13.15%. Oracle’s revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Oracle will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 12th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 11th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. Oracle’s payout ratio is 60.95%.

Insider Transactions at Oracle

In other Oracle news, insider Edward Screven sold 419,174 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.22, for a total value of $29,015,224.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,492,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $172,538,671.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Oracle news, insider Edward Screven sold 419,174 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.22, for a total value of $29,015,224.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,492,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $172,538,671.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Safra Catz sold 980,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.80, for a total value of $68,404,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,118,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,077,721.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 2,399,174 shares of company stock valued at $164,289,224. Corporate insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Oracle

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bivin & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Oracle by 469.0% during the 1st quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 404 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the period. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oracle during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new position in shares of Oracle during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Oracle during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.92% of the company’s stock.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

