Analyzing ACRES Commercial Realty (NYSE:ACR) & American Hotel Income Properties REIT (OTCMKTS:AHOTF)

ACRES Commercial Realty (NYSE:ACR – Get Rating) and American Hotel Income Properties REIT (OTCMKTS:AHOTF – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares ACRES Commercial Realty and American Hotel Income Properties REIT’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get ACRES Commercial Realty alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ACRES Commercial Realty $50.08 million 1.64 $33.92 million ($0.49) -18.78 American Hotel Income Properties REIT N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

ACRES Commercial Realty has higher revenue and earnings than American Hotel Income Properties REIT.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ACRES Commercial Realty 17.09% 1.53% 0.31% American Hotel Income Properties REIT N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This table compares ACRES Commercial Realty and American Hotel Income Properties REIT’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a summary of recent recommendations for ACRES Commercial Realty and American Hotel Income Properties REIT, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ACRES Commercial Realty 0 0 1 0 3.00 American Hotel Income Properties REIT 0 4 1 0 2.20

ACRES Commercial Realty currently has a consensus price target of $14.00, indicating a potential upside of 52.17%. American Hotel Income Properties REIT has a consensus price target of $4.50, indicating a potential upside of 80.00%. Given American Hotel Income Properties REIT’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe American Hotel Income Properties REIT is more favorable than ACRES Commercial Realty.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

34.2% of ACRES Commercial Realty shares are held by institutional investors. 3.0% of ACRES Commercial Realty shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

ACRES Commercial Realty beats American Hotel Income Properties REIT on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ACRES Commercial Realty

(Get Rating)

ACRES Commercial Realty Corp., a real estate investment trust (REIT), focuses on the origination, holding, and management of commercial real estate mortgage loans and other commercial real estate-related debt investments in the United States. It invests in commercial real estate-related assets, including floating and fixed rate first mortgage loans, first priority interests in first mortgage loans, subordinated interests in first mortgage loans, mezzanine debt, preferred equity investments, commercial mortgage-backed securities, and commercial real estate equity and preferred equity investments. The company qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income tax to the extent that it distributes 100% of its REIT taxable income. The company was formerly known as Exantas Capital Corp. and changed its name to ACRES Commercial Realty Corp. in February 2021. ACRES Commercial Realty Corp. was incorporated in 2005 and is based in Uniondale, New York.

About American Hotel Income Properties REIT

(Get Rating)

American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP (TSX: HOT.UN, TSX: HOT.U, TSX: HOT.DB.U), or AHIP, is a limited partnership formed to invest in hotel real estate properties across the United States. AHIP's 78 premium branded, select-service hotels are located in secondary metropolitan markets that benefit from diverse and stable demand. AHIP hotels operate under brands affiliated with Marriott, Hilton, IHG and Choice Hotels through license agreements. The Company's long-term objectives are to build on its proven track record of successful investment, deliver monthly U.S. dollar denominated distributions to unitholders, and generate value through the continued growth of its diversified hotel portfolio.

Receive News & Ratings for ACRES Commercial Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACRES Commercial Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.