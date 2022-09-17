Cowen Increases Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NYSE:AMR) Price Target to $225.00

Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NYSE:AMR – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Cowen from $191.00 to $225.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the energy company’s stock. Cowen’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 72.26% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources from $215.00 to $191.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources from $182.00 to $189.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th.

Shares of AMR opened at $130.62 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $143.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $142.68. Alpha Metallurgical Resources has a 1-year low of $42.02 and a 1-year high of $186.98. The stock has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.20.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources ( NYSE:AMR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The energy company reported $30.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $30.89 by ($0.86). Alpha Metallurgical Resources had a return on equity of 172.73% and a net margin of 33.86%. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.01) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Alpha Metallurgical Resources will post 82.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Alpha Metallurgical Resources news, CEO David J. Stetson sold 15,000 shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.68, for a total value of $2,500,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 75,739 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,624,176.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AMR. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 265,705 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $16,221,000 after purchasing an additional 14,548 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $1,101,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 1,619.6% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 35,029 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,139,000 after acquiring an additional 32,992 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 198.3% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 34,579 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,111,000 after acquiring an additional 22,986 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $958,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.69% of the company’s stock.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc, a mining company, produces, processes, and sells met and thermal coal in Virginia and West Virginia. As of December 31, 2021, it operated twenty active mines and eight coal preparation and load-out facilities. The company was formerly known as Contura Energy, Inc and changed its name to Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc in February 2021.

