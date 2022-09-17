DA Davidson Trims Vintage Wine Estates (NASDAQ:VWE) Target Price to $9.00

Vintage Wine Estates (NASDAQ:VWE – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by investment analysts at DA Davidson from $13.00 to $9.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Citigroup downgraded Vintage Wine Estates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $5.50 in a report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group cut Vintage Wine Estates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $15.00 to $5.50 in a research report on Wednesday. Telsey Advisory Group cut Vintage Wine Estates from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $12.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut Vintage Wine Estates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $15.00 to $5.50 in a research report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vintage Wine Estates currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of 7.86.

Shares of VWE stock opened at 3.10 on Thursday. Vintage Wine Estates has a 1-year low of 3.00 and a 1-year high of 12.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average is 6.40 and its 200 day moving average is 8.09. The company has a market cap of $188.93 million, a P/E ratio of 7.02 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

Vintage Wine Estates ( NASDAQ:VWE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 13th. The company reported 0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of 0.08 by 0.09. Vintage Wine Estates had a positive return on equity of 7.52% and a negative net margin of 0.19%. Research analysts predict that Vintage Wine Estates will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Gemmer Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vintage Wine Estates by 55.0% in the first quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 3,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new position in Vintage Wine Estates during the first quarter worth $35,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Vintage Wine Estates during the second quarter worth $58,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new position in shares of Vintage Wine Estates in the 4th quarter valued at $123,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vintage Wine Estates in the 1st quarter valued at $103,000. 46.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vintage Wine Estates, Inc produces and sells wines and craft spirits in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers its products under the Layer Cake, Firesteed, Bar Dog, Middle Sister, Cherry Pie, Cartlidge & Browne, GAZE Wine Cocktails, Girard, Clos Pegase, Laetitia Vineyard and Winery, Swanson Vineyards, Kunde Family Winery, Viansa, and B.R.

